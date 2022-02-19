World
putin: Putin starts Russia’s strategic nuclear exercises as tensions soar – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered the beginning of strategic nuclear workout routines involving launches of ballistic missiles, the RIA information company cited the Kremlin as saying.
The workout routines are Moscow’s newest present of energy at a time of acute rigidity with the West over Ukraine.
“Yes,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying when requested if the drills had begun.
Separately, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a detailed ally of Putin, took half in navy workout routines alongside Putin from a scenario centre within the Kremlin, Belarusian state media reported.
The drills observe an enormous sequence of manoeuvres by Russia’s armed forces up to now 4 months which have included a build-up of troops — estimated by the West to quantity 150,000 or extra — to the north, east and south of Ukraine. Russia denies planning to assault Ukraine.
Putin and different prime officers incessantly check with the truth that Russia, along with the United States, is likely one of the world’s main nuclear powers.
The workout routines are Moscow’s newest present of energy at a time of acute rigidity with the West over Ukraine.
“Yes,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying when requested if the drills had begun.
Separately, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a detailed ally of Putin, took half in navy workout routines alongside Putin from a scenario centre within the Kremlin, Belarusian state media reported.
The drills observe an enormous sequence of manoeuvres by Russia’s armed forces up to now 4 months which have included a build-up of troops — estimated by the West to quantity 150,000 or extra — to the north, east and south of Ukraine. Russia denies planning to assault Ukraine.
Putin and different prime officers incessantly check with the truth that Russia, along with the United States, is likely one of the world’s main nuclear powers.