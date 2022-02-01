World
putin: Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands – Times of India
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Tuesday that the US and its allies have ignored Russia‘s high safety calls for however added that Moscow remains to be open for extra talks with the West on easing hovering tensions over Ukraine.
Putin famous that the US and its allies have ignored the Kremlin‘s calls for for ensures that NATO will not broaden to Ukraine, will not deploy weapons close to the Russian border and can roll again its forces from Eastern Europe.
The Russian chief argued that the Western allies’ refusal to heed the Russian calls for violates their obligations on integrity of safety for all nations and insisted {that a} resolution might be discovered by means of extra talks.
