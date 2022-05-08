World
putin: Putin’s actions in Ukraine ‘bring shame on Russia’: G7 statement – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s “unprovoked war of aggression” in Ukraine has introduced “disgrace on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its folks,” the G7 group of rich nations mentioned Sunday in a press release.
“Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the Second World War to spare successive generations from the scourge of war,” mentioned the assertion, made because the G7 met by videoconference and commemorated the top of World War II in Europe.
“We remain united in our resolve that President Putin must not win his war against Ukraine,” it mentioned.
