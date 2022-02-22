Putin ratchets up Ukraine grievances in TV broadcast with top security officials





Putin additionally accused the West of threats and blackmail throughout the beforehand unscheduled convening of the Russian safety council that, in unusually theatrical setting, was proven on tv.

The broadcast aired just hours after the White House announced that US President Joe Biden agreed "in principle" to French-brokered talks with Putin so long as Russia doesn't further invade Ukraine. The Kremlin said earlier on Monday that there were "no concrete plans" for a meeting.

Speaking about the opportunity of talks with Biden, Putin — who held two prolonged telephone calls with the French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday — hinted he was skeptical.

“Yesterday we spoke with the French President on two occasions, with the second call lasting until 2:00 a.m. or so. He assured us that the American position has changed somewhat. But when asked what these changes are, he, unfortunately, could not say,” Putin mentioned.

He then referred to remarks made on Sunday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who burdened as soon as once more that the difficulty of Ukraine’s membership in NATO is “an issue for Ukraine and for NATO.” Assurances that Ukraine wouldn’t be admitted to NATO sooner or later are one of many central calls for made by the Kremlin. With his prime officers assembled in entrance of him on the extraordinary assembly of the safety council, Putin appeared following claims made by the Russian navy earlier on Monday that troops and border guards engaged in a conflict with a “sabotage and reconnaissance group from the territory of Ukraine” inside Russian territory. “Russia has always tried to resolve all conflicts by peaceful means. Nevertheless, the Kyiv authorities conducted two punitive operations in these territories [Donetsk and Luhansk], and it seems that we are now witnessing an escalation for the third time,” Putin mentioned, with out additional elaborating or offering specifics. CNN has not independently verified studies of a conflict inside Russia’s territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denied a conflict occurred, saying on Twitter, “I categorically refute the disinformation of the Russian Federation.” Kuleba mentioned Ukraine “did not attack Donetsk, Luhansk, did not send saboteurs or armored personnel carriers across the border, did not fire on the territory of the Russian Federation or the checkpoint at the border, did not commit sabotage, does not plan such actions.” The enhance in combative language from Putin got here as tensions grew as soon as once more in japanese Ukraine. Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operation mentioned it recorded 32 ceasefire violations as of 4 p.m. native time, a quantity that was roughly according to these over the weekend. New satellite tv for pc photos confirmed intensified exercise amongst Russian items near Ukraine’s north-eastern border and the Ukrainian Defense ministry mentioned it recorded dozens of ceasefire violations on Sunday. Defense minister Oleksii Reznikov mentioned Monday that Ukraine was not seeing any withdrawal of Russian forces from positions near the border. And in an additional escalation, Belarusian officers introduced Sunday that joint Russian navy workout routines in Belarus that had been slated to finish over the weekend would proceed, implying that Russian forces may extend their keep.

CNN’s Nathan Hodge, Anna Chernova, Josh Pennington, Sarah Dean and Amy Cassidy contributed to this report.





