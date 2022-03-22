Putin responds to Turkey’s proposal to hold meeting with Zelensky – Erdogan’s spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Russian President

Vladimir Putin responded to Turkey’s proposal to carry a gathering

with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey’s Presidential

Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated, Trend studies citing Turkish media.

According to him, Putin stated that, to start with, negotiations

between representatives of the 2 international locations must be

accomplished.

He famous that, either side see Turkey as a dependable nation. “We

proceed to work with each Russia and Ukraine,” Kalin added.