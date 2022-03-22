Europe
Putin responds to Turkey’s proposal to hold meeting with Zelensky – Erdogan’s spokesman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Russian President
Vladimir Putin responded to Turkey’s proposal to carry a gathering
with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey’s Presidential
Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin stated, Trend studies citing Turkish media.
According to him, Putin stated that, to start with, negotiations
between representatives of the 2 international locations must be
accomplished.
He famous that, either side see Turkey as a dependable nation. “We
proceed to work with each Russia and Ukraine,” Kalin added.