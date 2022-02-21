Putin: Russia must consider recognizing breakaway Ukrainian regions

President Vladimir Putin informed his Security Council on Monday that Russia ought to contemplate recognising the independence of two breakaway areas in jap Ukraine, a step that might make sure to inflame its standoff with the West and Kyiv.

The Kremlin chief made the comment on state tv shortly after the heads of two self-proclaimed republics in jap Ukraine publicly appealed to Putin to recognise their independence.

The Moscow-backed areas have been thrust to the forefront of a disaster over a Russian army buildup close to Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an impending invasion. Russia denies planning to invade.

Putin informed officers he thought it was clear Ukraine wouldn’t implement the Minsk peace course of geared toward ending the battle within the primarily Russian-speaking area between Ukrainian authorities forces and separatists that has price 15,000 lives.

“It is clear to everyone that (Ukraine) is not going to do anything on this Minsk package of measures… Russia has made and is still making efforts to peacefully resolve all the difficult and tragic elements in the development of events, but today we are where we are,” he stated.

He made the remarks at a gathering of the Security Council that he chaired and which he stated was geared toward figuring out Russia’s subsequent steps.

Officials together with the defence minister, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), two parliament audio system and different high officers weighed in.

The head of the FSB informed Putin that the safety scenario in Donbass was deteriorating and that 70,000 folks had been evacuated from them to Russia after separatists introduced a mass evacuation on Friday.

The televised assembly of the highly effective Security Council, which often meets strictly behind closed doorways, was extremely uncommon. It was introduced out of the blue on Monday forward of a gathering of the decrease and higher homes of parliament on Tuesday.

If Moscow does recognise the areas it might pave the way in which for Russia to overtly ship army forces into them, utilizing the argument that it’s intervening as an ally to guard them towards Ukraine.

Russia’s rouble fell to its weakest towards the greenback since Jan. 27 on Putin’s remarks.

