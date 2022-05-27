Putin says he is ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap: Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated Russian President Vladimir Putin advised him on a phone name on Friday that Moscow would meet its pure fuel supply commitments and was prepared to debate a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Nehammer made the feedback to reporters after the 2 leaders held a 45-minute name.

Asked what Putin had advised him about fuel deliveries, Nehammer stated: “He also raised the subject (and said) that all deliveries would be completed in full.”

In a separate assertion, the Kremlin stated Russia had reaffirmed its dedication to adjust to contractual obligations on pure fuel provides to Austria, which will get 80 p.c of its fuel from Russia.

Nehammer, who visited Russia final month for talks with Putin, stated the Russian chief had expressed readiness to debate a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

“If he is really ready to negotiate is a complex question,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that Putin advised Nehammer that makes an attempt responsible Russia for difficulties in delivery grain worldwide had been unfounded and pointed to Western sanctions as an alternative.

“Vladimir Putin stressed that attempts to make Russia responsible for the difficulties with the supply of agricultural products to world markets are groundless,” the Kremlin stated after the cellphone name.

“Detailed explanations have been given of the real causes of these problems, which have emerged due to anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and the European Union, among other things.”

Putin additionally urged Ukraine to de-mine ports “as soon as possible” to permit the passage of grain-carrying vessels, the Kremlin stated, with out offering additional particulars.

