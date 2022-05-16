Asia
Putin says new military infrastructure in Sweden, Finland would demand reaction
President Vladimir Putin on Monday stated Russia had no problem with Finland and Sweden, however that the growth of navy infrastructure on their territory would demand a response from Moscow, because the Nordic international locations transfer nearer to becoming a member of NATO.
Putin, talking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), stated NATO’s growth was an issue for Russia and that it should look intently at what he stated had been the US-led navy alliance’s plans to extend its international affect.
