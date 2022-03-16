Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won’t bow to West

President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Wednesday that Russia would obtain its targets in Ukraine and wouldn’t undergo what he referred to as a Western try to attain world dominance and dismember Russia.

Putin mentioned Russia was prepared to debate impartial standing for Ukraine, three weeks right into a struggle that has killed hundreds of individuals and compelled thousands and thousands of Ukrainians to flee their properties.

He mentioned that what Russia calls its particular navy operation was “going to plan”.

In a televised speech to authorities ministers, Putin went additional than earlier than in acknowledging the ache that Western sanctions had been inflicting on the economic system, however insisted that Russia might stand up to the blow.

There was no signal of any softening in his bitter invective in opposition to the West and Ukraine.

“In the foreseeable future, it was possible that the pro-Nazi regime in Kyiv could have got its hands on weapons of mass destruction, and its target, of course, would have been Russia,” Putin mentioned.

Putin has constantly described the democratically elected leaders of Ukraine as neo-Nazis bent on committing genocide in opposition to Russian-speakers within the east of the nation – a line that the West denounces as baseless struggle propaganda.

He mentioned Western international locations wished to show Russia right into a “weak dependent country; violate its territorial integrity; to dismember Russia in a way that suits them”.

If the West thought that Russia would break down or again down, “they don’t know our history or our people”, Putin mentioned on the twenty first day of the struggle.

“Behind the hypocritical talk and today’s actions of the so-called collective West are hostile geopolitical goals. They just don’t want a strong and sovereign Russia.”

He mentioned Russia was prepared to debate Ukraine’s impartial standing in talks:

“The question of principle for our country and its future – the neutral status of Ukraine, its demilitarisation, and its denazification – we were ready and we are ready to discuss as part of negotiations.”

Ukraine says it’s keen to barter to finish the struggle however is not going to give up or settle for Russian ultimatums.

In his most specific acknowledgment of the ache inflicted by Western sanctions, Putin mentioned inflation and unemployment would rise, and structural modifications to the economic system could be wanted. But he promised assist to households with kids.

He mentioned the West had in impact declared Russia in default as a part of its sanctions over the battle in Ukraine, however that the battle had been solely a pretext for the West to impose these sanctions.

“The West doesn’t even bother to hide that their aim is to damage the entire Russian economy, every Russian,” Putin mentioned.

