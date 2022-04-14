Asia

Putin says Russia will direct energy eastward as Europe shuns Russian gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Thursday that Moscow will re-direct its power eastward, as European international locations attempt to scale back reliance on Russian exports.

“EU countries talk of cutting off energy supplies from Russia, driving up prices and destabilizing the market,” Putin mentioned.

“Unfriendly countries are admitting that they cannot do without Russian energy resources,” Putin mentioned.

