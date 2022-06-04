Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces ‘cracking’ enemy weapons ‘like nuts’

Russian anti-aircraft forces have shot down dozens of Ukrainian weapons and are “cracking them like nuts,” President Vladimir Putin mentioned in a short excerpt of an interview aired on Saturday.

RIA information company, which first cited the feedback, quoted Putin as responding to a query about US-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping simply and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen.

But the clip of an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in truth been responding to a special query, which was not proven.

“Our anti-aircraft systems are crunching them like nuts. Dozens have been destroyed,” Putin mentioned.

Although the precise form of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed each plane and missiles fielded by Ukraine.

