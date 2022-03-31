Putin says Russian gas must be paid for in rubles from Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Thursday that he had signed a decree saying international consumers should pay in rubles for Russian fuel from April 1, and contracts can be halted if these funds weren’t made.

“In order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow,” Putin mentioned in televised remarks.

“If such payments are not made, we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences. Nobody sells us anything for free, and we are not going to do charity either – that is, existing contracts will be stopped.”

Putin’s choice to implement ruble funds for fuel has boosted the Russian foreign money, which fell to historic lows when the West utilized sweeping sanctions after he despatched his military into Ukraine on February 24.

But Western corporations and governments have rejected the transfer as a breach of present contracts, that are set in euros or {dollars}.

Putin mentioned the change was meant to strengthen Russia’s sovereignty, and it might stick with its obligations on all contracts. Russia provides a couple of third of Europe’s fuel.

