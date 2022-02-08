Putin says some of Macron’s ideas could form basis to move forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron within the Kremlin as helpful, substantive and business-like, and stated that a few of Macron’s concepts might type a foundation for additional joint steps.

The French chief travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian navy buildup close to Ukraine and a Kremlin marketing campaign for safety “guarantees” from Washington that would come with a halt to NATO growth.

In a joint information convention after the talks, Putin stated that quite a lot of Macron’s concepts regarding safety have been lifelike and that the 2 would discuss once more as soon as Macron had travelled to Kyiv to satisfy Ukraine’s management.

“A number of his ideas, proposals, which are probably still too early to talk about, I think it is quite possible to make the basis of our further joint steps,” he stated.

“We have agreed that after his trip to the Ukrainian capital we will call each other again and exchange views on this matter,” he stated.

Russia has constructed up greater than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine, stirring fears that Moscow could also be planning to invade. Russia has dismissed these fears.

