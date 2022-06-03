Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was stopping Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and stated the perfect answer can be to ship it by means of Belarus, so long as sanctions on that nation had been lifted.

Putin, saying experiences of a Russian export ban had been “a bluff,” instructed nationwide tv that Western nations had been making an attempt to cowl up their very own coverage errors by blaming Russia for issues on the worldwide meals market.

Russia’s military has seized a lot of Ukraine’s southern shoreline and its warships management entry to the nation’s Black Sea ports. Moscow has blamed Ukraine and the West for the ensuing disruption of Ukrainian grain exports.

“If someone wants to solve the problem of exporting Ukrainian grain – please, the easiest way is through Belarus. No one is stopping it,” Putin stated.

“But for this you have to lift sanctions from Belarus.”

Earlier on Friday, Belarus chief Alexander Lukashenko stated Minsk was prepared to permit the transit of Ukraine’s grain to German, Polish, Baltic or Russian ports through its territory if in return it was allowed to ship Belarusian items from these ports.

Putin stated issues on international meals markets had been set to worsen due to British and US sanctions on Russian fertilizers.

