Putin says volunteers welcome to help fight against Ukrainian forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned on Friday that he wished to permit volunteers to combat in opposition to Ukrainian forces and authorized handing over captured Western missile techniques to Russian-backed insurgent fighters.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed handing over American made anti-tank techniques resembling Javelin and Stinger to fighters from the insurgent areas of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Putin, talking at a Russian safety council assembly, mentioned he supported such an concept. He additionally mentioned that those that wished to volunteer to combat with Russian-backed forces needs to be allowed to. Shoigu mentioned there have been 16,000 volunteers within the Middle East who have been prepared to come back to combat with Russian-backed forces.

