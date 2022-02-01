Putin says West has ‘ignored’ Russia’s security concerns over Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin mentioned Tuesday that Russia’s safety considerations had been ignored as tensions rage between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine.

“We are carefully analyzing the written responses received from the US and NATO,” he informed reporters after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“But it is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored,” Putin mentioned, in his first vital public remarks in weeks on the disaster sparked by fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After Russia put ahead sweeping safety proposals, having despatched tens of 1000’s of troops to Ukraine’s border, the United States late final month delivered a reply in coordination with NATO allies.

The US rejected Russia’s demand to bar Ukraine from NATO however supplied what it known as a brand new “diplomatic path” out of the disaster.

“We did not see adequate consideration of our three key demands regarding the prevention of NATO expansion, the refusal to deploy strike facilities near Russia’s borders, and the return of the bloc’s military infrastructure in Europe to the state in 1997,” Putin mentioned.

“When ignoring our concerns, the US and NATO point to the right of states to freely choose how to ensure their security,” the Russian chief added.

But, he mentioned, that was only one a part of the safety equation.

“The second integral part says that it is impossible to allow the strengthening of one’s security at the expense of the security of others.”

