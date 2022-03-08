Putin says will not call conscript soldiers up to fight

Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) has launched an International Women’s Day (8 March) video the place he says that conscripts and reservists should not being known as as much as battle on the frontline.

“Let me emphasize that soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities…the assigned tasks are solved only by professional military men,” he stated.

In distinction, Ukraine’s navy effort is being closely staffed by civilian sign-ups.

Putin’s message was aimed toward allaying supposed considerations from Russian ladies – the “mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now in battle”.

“I understand how you worry about your loved ones,” he stated.

He broadly characterised ladies by their “loyalty, reliability and support” all through this speech.

“Our dear women, you make the world better and kinder thanks to your sensitivity, compassion and spiritual generosity. You combine charming tenderness and amazing inner strength.”

However, based on a report on 24 February by impartial information outlet The Insider, there was proof that some Russian conscripts had been compelled to signal on earlier than the invasion.

