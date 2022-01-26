Putin serenades Italy Inc. amid Ukraine crisis

Press play to take heed to this text

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a video name with the large beasts of Italian enterprise on Wednesday, however robust company ties between Russia and Italy do not imply that Rome will oppose sanctions in opposition to Moscow because it did after the invasion of Crimea in 2014.

The profitable business ties between Italy and Russia have been a decisive issue within the Ukraine disaster of 2014-2015, when Rome was on the forefront of diplomatic efforts to forestall robust EU sanctions on Russia. Federica Mogherini acted because the dove-in-chief on Russia each as Italian foreign minister and later as EU foreign policy chief. Diplomats from Poland, Britain, Sweden and the Baltic nations fulminated in opposition to a “Club Med” of Italian-led southern European nations that opposed a tough line on Putin.

Given that historical past of Italian opposition to sanctions, it is logical that Putin sees a bonus to devoting time to Italian executives amid probably the most severe army stand-off in Europe in years, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed on the Ukrainian border.

The on-line video name at 11 a.m. will function 25 main industrial teams together with tire-making large Pirelli and power powerhouse Enel. The occasion was deliberate earlier than the escalation in Ukraine, organizers and members confused, however geopolitical tensions and doable financial sanctions in opposition to Russia are certain to function prominently given Italy’s publicity to Russia.

The distinction with 2014 — and the problem for Putin — is that Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is a special proposition from Matteo Renzi, who led Italy within the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Crimea. Even although Draghi was unusually outspoken final month in taking part in down the dangers of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, he nonetheless prioritizes the alliance with Washington and Rome’s place in NATO over good relations with the Kremlin.

Putin is aware of that Italy’s investments in Russia are vital. Pirelli has two factories in Russia, whereas power large Eni has additionally invested closely in Russia, sustaining shut ties to Russian gasoline large Gazprom, which is its accomplice within the Blue Stream gasoline pipeline linking Russia to Turkey. Italy’s largest banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, even have a deep presence. A Brussels-based lobbyist famous: “Our companies are very exposed.”

Even from the times of the Cold War, Italy has had unusually tight hyperlinks with Russia. In the Sixties Fiat produced automobiles within the Russian city of Tolyatti, named after Italian communist chief Palmiro Togliatti. Eni has additionally been working there for the reason that Sixties, whereas a Pirelli manufacturing unit obtained the Soviet Union’s Order of Lenin award in the same decade. “Among European countries, Italy is probably the closest to Russia for economic and cultural ties,” famous Aldo Ferrari, a Russia knowledgeable at assume tank ISPI and professor at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice.

Russophilia reached its acme beneath the management of Silvio Berlusconi — a close friend of Putin — and continued extra lately with anti-establishment events: the League and, to a lesser extent, the 5Star Movement.

Ferrari didn’t assume, nonetheless, that this carried the identical diplomatic weight in 2022.

“The Italian card doesn’t exist [for Putin],” he mentioned. “Italy is not Germany and it doesn’t have the willingness or the power to modify the general direction” of Europe’s diplomatic motion on Russia.

Ferrari confused that Draghi’s transatlantic allegiances mattered greater than Putin, noting it was no coincidence that Draghi’s very first speech as prime minister insisted on Italy belonging to the Atlantic alliance.

Although Draghi has known as for a coverage of engagement with Russia, he has given no sign that he’ll break from the consensus over a coordinated worldwide response in opposition to Putin within the occasion of an invasion of Ukraine. An Italian authorities statement on Monday after a videoconference that included U.S. President Joe Biden confused “the serious consequences that a further deterioration of the situation could entail.”

Last 12 months, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio additionally spoke out in favor of sanctions on Russia over the arrest of opposition chief Alexei Navalny.

The corporations concerned within the assembly with Putin performed down the political dimension of the web chat. “I understand that it’s kind of a difficult moment, but there is nothing political about it,” mentioned somebody from an organization that may take part, noting that “Italy is not the only country that does it.”

Wednesday’s assembly might be attended by members of the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce and members of the Italian-Russian enterprise committee, a bunch chaired by Pirelli’s Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera.