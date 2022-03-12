Putin slams ‘flagrant’ violation of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed what he stated was the “flagrant violation” of worldwide humanitarian legislation by Ukraine’s forces as he held cellphone talks with the leaders of France and Germany, the Kremlin stated.

“Putin informed [them] about the real state of affairs” in Ukraine, his workplace stated in an announcement. “In particular, numerous examples of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited,” the assertion stated.

Putin accused the Ukrainian military of “extrajudicial executions of dissenters” and “taking hostages and using civilians as human shields,” the Kremlin stated.

He additionally claimed that the Ukrainian military have been deploying heavy weapons close to hospitals, faculties, and kindergartens.

“At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting operations to rescue the population, intimidating civilians during evacuation attempts,” the Kremlin stated.

Putin urged France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz to stress Kyiv authorities into halting these “criminal activities,” the Kremlin stated.

The Russian president additionally knowledgeable Macron and Scholz about talks between Russian and Ukrainians negotiators.

“In this connection the leaders of the three countries addressed some issues related to the agreements being worked out on the implementation of well-known Russian demands,” the Kremlin stated with out offering any particulars.

