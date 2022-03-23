Putin spokesman refuses to rule out use of nuclear weapons if Russia faced an ‘existential threat’ | CNN





Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief spokesman has conceded that Russia has but to realize any of its army targets in Ukraine and refused to disclaim that Moscow may resort to the usage of nuclear weapons.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, Dmitry Peskov repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would think about using nuclear weapons towards what Moscow noticed as an “existential threat.” When requested beneath what situations Putin would use Russia’s nuclear functionality, Peskov replied, “if it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be.”

Putin has beforehand hinted at utilizing nuclear weapons towards nations that he noticed as a menace to Russia. Back in February, the Russian President said in a televised statement, “No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

He then stated in a televised meeting with Russian defense officials that “officials in leading NATO countries have allowed themselves to make aggressive comments about our country, therefore I hereby order the Minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff to place the Russian Army Deterrence Force on combat alert.”

When requested what Putin thought he had achieved in Ukraine up to now, Peskov answered: “Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn’t achieved yet.”

The spokesman additionally claimed that the “special military operation” – the Kremlin’s official euphemism for Russia’s invasion in Ukraine – was “going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established before hand.”

Peskov additionally repeated Putin’s calls for, saying that the “main goals of the operation” are to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine,” to make sure Ukraine is a “neutral country,” to do away with “nationalist battalions,” for Ukraine to simply accept that Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014 – is a part of Russia and to simply accept that the breakaway statelets of Luhansk and Donetsk “are already independent states.”

He additionally claimed that Russia has solely attacked army targets, regardless of quite a few studies of Russian airstrikes towards civilian targets sheltering odd Ukrainians.

The interview comes as Western intelligence has reported that Russia’s operations have stalled in components of Ukraine.