Putin tells Erdogan Russia ready to export fertilizers, food if sanctions are lifted

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin instructed Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Moscow was ready to export vital volumes of fertilizers and meals if the West’s sanctions towards Moscow are lifted, the Kremlin stated on Monday.

“In light of the problems in the global food market that have arisen as a result of the short-sighted financial and economic policies of Western states, it has been confirmed that Russia can export significant volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products if the relevant anti-Russian sanctions restrictions are lifted,” state information company TASS reported.

Putin additionally stated that Russia can be keen to facilitate unrestricted sea transit of cargoes, together with grains from Ukrainian ports.

“When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the emphasis was placed on the issues of ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas, eliminating the mine threat in their waters. Putin noted the readiness of the Russian side to facilitate the unhindered maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners. This also applies to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports,” TASS added.

Russia was slapped with crippling sanctions by US and its European allies after Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The sanctions have disrupted provides of fertilizer, grains and different commodities from each Russia and Ukraine, which collectively produce 30 p.c of world wheat provide.

The disruption in provide has induced what worldwide officers have described as a meals disaster.

The Turkish presidency stated that Erdogan instructed Putin Ankara was ready to play a job in an “observation mechanism” between Moscow, Kyiv and the UN in Istanbul, if a deal was reached to realize peace.

Erdogan additionally instructed his Russian counterpart that peace must be established as quickly as doable and confidence-building actions should be made to finish the Ukraine battle.

