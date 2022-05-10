Putin tells local officials to do better on fighting Siberian fires

Putin warned that there needs to be no repeat of final yr’s fires, which have been the largest on file for Russia.

“I would like to draw special attention to the fact that we cannot allow for the situation of last year to repeat, when forest fires became the longest and most intense over the past few years,” he mentioned. “We need to fight fires more efficiently, systematically, consistently, and improve the quality and level of all types of prevention.”

In an internet assembly proven on state TV, Putin mentioned fires have been inflicting important materials injury and posing a menace to life, the surroundings and the financial system.

This yr up to now, there have been 4,000 forest fires on an space of 270,000 hectares, Acting Emergencies Minister Alexander Chupryan advised Putin. That’s an space across the identical measurement as Luxembourg.