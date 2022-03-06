Putin tells Macron Russia to reach aims through ‘negotiation or war’: Elysee

Russian President Vladimir Putin advised French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday that Moscow deliberate to attain its goals in Ukraine both via diplomacy or army means, the Elysee mentioned.

Russia would attain its goals in Ukraine “either through negotiation or through war”, Putin advised Macron in response to a French presidential official, including the Russian president additionally pledged “it was not his intention” to assault Ukrainian nuclear websites.

Macron discovered Putin “very determined to achieve his objectives”, together with on “what the Russian president calls the ‘de-Nazification’ and the ‘neutralisation’ of Ukraine”, added the official, who requested to not be named.

Putin additionally demanded recognition of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea — annexed by Russia in 2014 — as a part of Russian territory in addition to recognition as unbiased of two Ukrainian jap breakaway areas already recognised by Russia.

These calls for are “unacceptable for the Ukrainians”, mentioned the official.

Putin additionally denied that the Russian military is focusing on civilians after Macron urged him to not endanger civilians, according to worldwide regulation.

The French president replied to him that “the army attacking is the Russian army” and mentioned he had “no reason to believe that the Ukrainian army is putting civilians in danger”, the official mentioned.

Macron had final week already expressed alarm over nuclear safety dangers in Ukraine after Europe’s largest atomic energy plant Zaporizhzhia was attacked and seized by invading Russian forces.

“President Putin has said that it was not his intention to carry out attacks on these power stations,” mentioned the official, including that the Russian president mentioned he was ready to satisfy UN atomic company requirements for nuclear plant safety.

The name, which a presidential official mentioned lasted one hour 45 minutes and was at Macron’s request, was the fourth time they’d spoken for the reason that Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

It got here after a tense name on March 3 which the Elysee mentioned had left Macron feeling “the worst is to come” in Ukraine with Putin intent on seizing “the whole” of the nation.

According to the Kremlin, Putin within the phone name blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the important thing Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops.

Putin “drew attention to the fact that Kyiv still does not fulfil agreements reached on this acute humanitarian issue”, in response to an announcement from the Kremlin, after two agreements to evacuate Mariupol fell although following allegations of ceasefire breaches.

