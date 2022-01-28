Putin tells Macron that West ignored Russia’s security concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday that the West had ignored Moscow’s safety issues over NATO enlargement and Ukraine, the Kremlin stated.

The United States and NATO earlier this week delivered a response to sweeping security demands put to them by Russia, that known as on the West to vow by no means to confess Ukraine to the US-led safety alliance.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The US and NATO responses did not take into account Russia’s fundamental concerns including preventing NATO’s expansion and refusing to deploy strike weapons systems near Russia’s borders,” Putin informed Macron, the Kremlin stated in an announcement.

Putin stated the US had “ignored” different key issues outlined by Russia and had failed to elucidate how safety in Europe could possibly be assured with out hurting protection issues of different nations.

The Kremlin stated the 2 leaders had spoken at size, with Putin telling Macron he’ll “carefully” examine the US and NATO’s responses “after which he will decide on his further actions.”

A Russian troop build-up near the border with japanese Ukraine has raised Western fears the Kremlin is planning to invade its pro-EU neighbor.

Russia denies any plans to invade however has demanded wide-ranging safety ensures from the West, which retains attempting to interact Moscow diplomatically.

The Elysee Palace on Wednesday hailed as a “positive signal” talks in Paris between Russia and Ukraine – in addition to France and Germany – which produced the primary joint written assertion on the battle in japanese Ukraine signed as much as by Moscow and Kyiv since 2019.

Putin informed Macron Friday it was necessary for Ukrainian authorities to ascertain “direct dialogue” with separatist leaders within the ex-Soviet nation’s war-ravaged east.

“Taking into account the results of the meeting” in Paris, the Kremlin stated, “the mood for further work of Russia and France in this format was confirmed.”

Read extra:

Leave Ukraine now, US tells families of diplomats as Russia tensions boil

Russia says missile crisis unavoidable if parties do not show restraint over Ukraine

NATO chief says it is reaching out to Russia but is ‘prepared for worst’