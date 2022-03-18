Putin tells mass rally Russia will prevail in Ukraine 

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a rally earlier than a packed soccer stadium on Friday to justify the invasion of Ukraine, promising tens of hundreds of individuals waving Russian flags that each one the Kremlin’s goals could be achieved.

“We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans,” Putin informed a rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

He mentioned the troopers combating in what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine had illustrated the unity of Russia.

“Shoulder to shoulder, they help each other, support each other and when needed they shield each other from bullets with their bodies like brothers. Such unity we have not had for a long time,” he mentioned.

As Putin was speaking, state tv briefly lower away from his speech and confirmed earlier pre-recorded footage of patriotic songs, however the Kremlin chief later appeared again on state tv.

RIA information company cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying a technical fault on a server was the rationale state tv had out of the blue lower away from Putin.

Putin says the operation in Ukraine was needed as a result of the United States was utilizing the nation to threaten Russia and Russia needed to defend towards the “genocide” of Russian-speaking folks by Ukraine.

Ukraine says it’s combating for its existence and that Putin’s claims of genocide are nonsense. The West says claims it needs to tear Russia aside are fiction.

The stage the place Putin spoke was decked out with slogans “For a world without Nazism” and “For our president,” utilizing the “Z” – markings used within the navy operation in Ukraine.

Before Putin spoke, Russia’s stirring nationwide anthem, with the phrases “Russia is our sacred state” boomed out throughout the stands of the stadium used within the 2018 Soccer World Cup together with extra fashionable pop hits comparable to “Made in the USSR.”

Pan-Slavist poetry by Fyodor Tyutchev, whose verses warned Russians that they might at all times be thought of slaves of the Enlightenment by Europeans, was learn out.

