Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz throughout a cellphone name on Friday that Kyiv was making an attempt to stall peace talks with Russia however that Moscow was nonetheless eager to proceed negotiations.

“It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals,” the Kremlin stated in a readout of the decision.

“Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches.”

Western officers stated on Thursday that Ukraine and Russia have been taking peace talks significantly however {that a} large hole remained between the 2 sides.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who stated Putin’s name with Scholz had been harsh however business-like, informed reporters on a convention name that the Russian delegation was “demonstrating its readiness to work much faster than is being done now.”

“Unfortunately, the Ukrainian delegation is not ready to step up the pace of negotiations. But the [negotiation] process continues nonetheless.”

Moscow has beforehand stated it was near agreeing a method that will hold Ukraine impartial, one among its key calls for.

Ukraine has stated it’s keen to barter however is not going to give up or settle for Russian ultimatums. It is sticking to its place that it retains sovereignty over areas seized by Russia and Russian-backed forces since 2014.

Russia despatched tens of 1000’s of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it known as a particular operation to degrade its southern neighbor’s army capabilities and root out individuals it known as harmful nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to pressure it to withdraw its forces.

