Putin threatens Ukraine’s ‘statehood,’ says no-fly zone would be read as act of war

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Saturday slammed the Ukrainian resistance and sought guilty the federal government in Kyiv for the battle of aggression he’s waging towards Ukraine.

“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”

He additionally warned that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine — a transfer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has beseeched the West to take — can be thought-about as a delcaration of battle towards Russia by the Kremlin.

“Any move in this direction will be viewed by us as a participation in the armed conflict,” he stated. “That very second, we will view them as participants … and it would not matter what members they are.” That danger is precisely why NATO has been adamantly against implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Zelenskyy early Sunday tweeted that he talked to U.S. President Joe Biden about “the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia.”

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the U.S. and Poland are organizing to offer Kyiv with Russian-made jets which might be a part of Warsaw’s fleet, which Ukrainian pilots know fly, which might in flip get replaced with American-made F-16s by Washington.

In a rallying cry video handle on Saturday, Zelenskyy referred to as on his military and residents to mount a counterattack on Russian invading forces.

“You need to go out and drive this evil out of our cities,” he said.