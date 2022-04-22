Putin to meet with UN chief Guterres in Russia next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will subsequent week maintain talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Russia, the Kremlin stated on Friday.

The announcement was made on the 58th day of Moscow’s army marketing campaign in Ukraine, with 1000’s killed and greater than 12 million displaced individuals, in Europe’s worst refugee disaster since World War II.

“On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed state information company RIA Novosti.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

No different particulars had been instantly offered.

A UN spokesman stated Wednesday that Guterres had requested to fulfill with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

The United Nations has been largely marginalized within the disaster since Putin despatched troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Guterres seeks to spur dialogue to finish the battle, the UN stated.

Putin has not taken Guterres’s cellphone calls, or had any contact with him, because the UN chief said that Russia’s army marketing campaign violated the UN constitution.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated on Friday that Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes.

Read extra:

France sending heavy artillery to Ukraine

Netherlands to cut Russian oil, gas imports by year-end

EU sees way to pay for Russian gas without breaching sanctions