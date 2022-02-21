Russian President Vladimir Putin will acknowledge the independence of japanese Ukraine’s separatist republics, the Kremlin mentioned in an announcement Monday, including that he had knowledgeable the French and German leaders of his determination.

“In the near future, the president plans to sign the order,” the Kremlin mentioned. It added that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had “expressed disappointment” over the choice in cellphone calls with Putin.

