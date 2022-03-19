World
putin: UK warns against post-Ukraine reset with Putin – Times of India
LONDON: The West should not attempt to “normalise relations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned Saturday, calling the disaster a “turning point for the world”.
“There are some around the world… who say that we’re better off making accommodations with tyranny… I believe they are profoundly wrong,” the British chief informed his Conservative Party’s Spring convention in Blackpool, northwest England.
“To attempt to renormalise relations with Putin after this, as we did in 2014, can be to make precisely the identical mistake once more, and that’s the reason Putin should fail.
“This is a turning level for the world and it is a second of alternative. It’s a alternative between freedom and oppression,” he added.
His Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Saturday that peace talks to finish the battle may very well be a “smokescreen” for more extreme Russian military manoeuvres.
“I’m very sceptical,” Truss told The Times newspaper in an interview.
“What we have seen is an try to create house for the Russians to regroup. Their invasion is not going in response to plan.
“I fear the negotiation is yet another attempt to create a diversion and create a smokescreen. I don’t think we’re yet at a point for negotiation,” she added.
Truss echoed feedback by British intelligence that Putin may flip to “more and more extreme actions”, noting “appalling atrocities already”.
Oligarch warning
Chief of Defence Intelligence Jim Hockenhull mentioned on Friday that “the Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives. It has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance and has been bedevilled with problems of its own making.
“Russia is now pursuing a technique of attrition. This will contain the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will lead to elevated civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and intensify the humanitarian disaster,” he added.
Truss said that Britain could potentially act as a guarantor if any settlement is reached, and claimed Putin “did not imagine” the international community would impose the scale of sanctions that it has.
Britain has recently targeted high-profile oligarchs, including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.
Truss suggested it was “extraordinarily troublesome” to envisage those sanctions being lifted, saying the oligarchs “have enabled Vladimir Putin to do what he is doing”.
Russia on Saturday admitted utilizing superior hypersonic missiles for the primary time within the Ukraine battle as Kyiv’s embattled chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy known as for pressing peace talks.
Johnson dismissed Putin’s claims that he launched the offensive in an effort to stop Ukraine becoming a member of NATO, saying “he knew completely properly there was no plan to place missiles on Ukrainian soil”.
Instead, “he was scared of Ukraine as a result of in Ukraine they’ve a free press and in Ukraine they’ve free elections,” said the prime minister.
“And he feared the implicit reproach to himself. Because in Putin’s Russia, you get jailed for 15 years only for calling an invasion an invasion. And in the event you stand in opposition to Putin in an election, you get poisoned, or shot,” he added.
