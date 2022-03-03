Putin: Ukraine operation ‘going to plan’, Middle East mercenaries fighting on ground

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that his nation’s navy operations in Ukraine have been going in line with plan, and alleged that Ukrainian forces have been utilizing human shields, and that “foreign mercenaries” from the Middle East have been preventing Russian troops on the bottom.

“I want to say that the special military operation is going strictly according to schedule, according to plan. All the tasks that have been set are being successfully resolved,” Putin stated in an deal with to the Russian Security Council. “We are at war with neo-Nazis.”

Putin alleged that Ukrainian forces have been holding overseas residents hostage and utilizing human shields, with out offering any proof to again up his declare.

“The fact that we are fighting specifically against neo-Nazis is shown by the very course of hostilities. Nationalist and neo-Nazi formations, and among them there are foreign mercenaries, including those from the Middle East, are hiding behind civilians as a human shield,” Putin stated.

Putin’s statements come after Russia invaded Ukraine from three sides in a navy marketing campaign that noticed a whole bunch injured and killed dozens of civilians in line with Kyiv’s authorities.

On the Russian aspect, Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, stated on Thursday that 498 Russian troopers have been killed and 1,597 have been injured to date.

Putin’s deal with appears geared toward disproving Western governments and intelligence companies that Moscow’s marketing campaign is not on time and suffered set backs within the face of sudden resistance from Kyiv’s forces.

