putin: Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russia’s Putin, says foreign minister – Times of India

Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russia's Putin, says foreign minister

LVIV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday stated Ukraine needed direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a result of Kyiv is aware of Putin is the particular person calling the pictures in Moscow.
“We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now,” he stated in a reside tv broadcast.
“Our president is not scared of anything, including a direct meeting with Putin,” Kuleba added. “If Putin is also not scared, let him come to the meeting, let them sit down and talk.”





