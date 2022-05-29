Putin Warns France, Germany Leaders Against Arms Supplies To Ukraine

The West has accused Putin of utilizing starvation as a weapon in Moscow’s offensive in opposition to Ukraine.(FILE)

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday advised the leaders of France and Germany Moscow is able to search for methods to ship grain caught in Ukrainian ports however demanded the West elevate sanctions.

The Kremlin chief additionally warned French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in opposition to ramping up arms provides to Ukraine, saying they might additional destabilise the state of affairs within the pro-Western nation.

The talks lasted 80 minutes, the German chancellor’s workplace stated.

Putin stated the difficulties in supplying grain to world markets have been the results of “erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries”.

“Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” Putin advised Macron and Scholz, the Kremlin stated.

“An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions.”

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted provides of fertiliser, wheat and different commodities from the 2 nations, fuelling considerations concerning the danger of shortages and starvation world wide.

Russia and Ukraine produce 30 p.c of the worldwide wheat provide.

‘Direct negotiations’

Macron and Scholz for his or her half urged Russia to elevate the blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa to permit the export of grain, the French presidency stated.

Both leaders “have taken note of the promise of the Russian president to grant ships access to the port for the export of grain without it being exploited militarily by Russia if it is first cleared of mines,” the French presidency added.

The West has accused Putin of utilizing starvation as a weapon in Moscow’s offensive in opposition to Ukraine.

As Ukraine’s Western backers have been contemplating whether or not to ship extra arms provides to Kyiv, Putin additionally advised Macron and Scholz the persevering with arms provides have been “dangerous”, warning “of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis,” the Kremlin stated.

The French and German readouts of the telephone talks made no point out of the sanctions in opposition to Russia or the Western arms provides to Ukraine.

Scholz and Macron additionally requested Putin to carry “direct serious negotiations” together with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the German chancellor’s workplace stated.

The two EU leaders “insisted on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops,” the chancellor’s workplace stated.

Putin stated Moscow was open to renew dialogue with Kyiv, the Kremlin stated with out mentioning the potential of direct talks between Putin and Zelensky.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations have been held each in individual and by way of video-link for the reason that Russian navy offensive however have not too long ago floor to a halt.

The French presidency added that Macron and Scholz additionally requested Putin to launch 2,500 Ukrainian fighters who have been holed up contained in the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol and who later surrendered to the Russian military.

“The president of the Republic and the German chancellor asked for the release of some 2,500 defenders of Azovstal made prisoners of war by the Russian forces,” the French presidency stated.

