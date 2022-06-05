Putin warns West: Russia will strike new targets if longer-range missiles supplied

President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia would strike new targets if the United States began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS information company reported on Sunday.

If such missiles are equipped, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview Rossiya-1 state tv channel.

Putin didn’t identify the targets Russia deliberate to pursue if Western international locations started supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

Ukraine has been searching for Multiple Rocket Launch Systems (MLRS) such because the M270 and M142 HIMARS to strike troops and weapons stockpiles on the Russian forces’ rear.

US President Joe Biden introduced plans this week to present Ukraine precision HIMARS rocket methods after receiving assurances from Kyiv that it will not use them to hit targets inside Russia.

Although Russian officers have warned that the US resolution to provide Ukraine with superior rocket methods may exacerbate the battle, Putin mentioned it will not carry on any basic modifications on the battlefield.

“We understand that this supply (of advance rocket systems) from the United States and some other countries is meant to make

up for the losses of this military equipment,” Putin mentioned.

“This is nothing new,” he mentioned. “It doesn’t change anything in essence.”

