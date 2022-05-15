Putin was ‘calm, cool’ when Finland informed him of application for NATO membership

Russian President Vladimir Putin was “calm and cool” when knowledgeable of Finland’s choice to use for NATO membership, the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto advised CNN on Sunday.

“Actually, the surprise was that he took it so calmly. But in security policy, especially talking with Russia, you have to keep in mind that what he said doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be all the time quite well aware,” Niinisto advised CNN in an interview.

He added: “But so far, it seems that there’s no immediate problems coming.”

The Finnish President stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine confirmed that Moscow was able to assault an impartial neighboring nation.

However, whereas Niinisto doesn’t consider that Russia might assault Finland now or sooner or later, he stated that the “divided political landscape of Europe and the world does not leave much room for the non-aligned.”

Finland, which remained militarily non-aligned for 75 years, shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly warned of penalties if Helsinki joins NATO. The Kremlin stated on Saturday that Putin noticed Finland’s NATO membership as a “mistake.”

Finland and Sweden are anticipated to acquire NATO membership as Russia’s struggle on Ukraine modified the technique of the sometimes impartial nations, prompting them to hunt safety by becoming a member of the Western navy alliance.

