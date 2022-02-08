Putin welcomes Macron into his lair

Press play to hearken to this text

After greater than 5 hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, there was little doubt Emmanuel Macron walked into the grizzly bear’s den — and he obtained mauled.

With greater than 100,000 Russian troops and heavy weapons massed on the Ukrainian border, the French president and his advisers had insisted that, amongst Western leaders, Macron was uniquely positioned to persuade Putin to observe a path of de-escalation.

Instead, Putin selected the trail of defiance, declaring that Crimea is Russia and that if Ukraine joined NATO, European international locations would “automatically” be at conflict with Russia. Jabbing a finger within the air at a French reporter, he stated that “Russia is a military superpower and a nuclear superpower” and warned: “There will be no winners and you will be drawn into this conflict against your own will.”

Putin scoffed at repeated assertions by Western leaders that NATO is a “defensive alliance,” citing operations in Serbia, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya as proof on the contrary. He repeated his declare that Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan Revolution was a “coup d’état.” He accused the Ukrainian authorities of making an attempt to settle the separatist conflict in japanese Ukraine by “military means,” and trolled Kyiv by providing to grant political asylum to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who has been charged with treason in reference to gross sales of coal that prosecutors say helped finance Russian-backed separatists.

At one level, insisting that the Ukrainian authorities ought to be compelled to implement provisions of the Minsk peace accords, Putin even quoted a line that options in an obscene track with allusions to rape and necrophilia: “Whether you like it or don’t like it, bear with it, my beauty,” he stated.

To all of this, Macron mustered nearly no response apart from to insist that it was necessary to maintain on speaking.

And even on that time, Putin was glib and dismissive, insisting that in the course of the assembly he felt like Macron was “tormenting” him by speaking an excessive amount of in his bid to search out some type of settlement.

“It is France’s responsibility to have the strongest possible relationship with Russia,” Macron stated, talking instantly after Putin declared Crimea is irrevocably a part of Russia.

“We are two great European countries … members of the Security Council of the United Nations,” Macron stated, including: “For me it is obvious: Russia is European. If one believes in Europe, he must be able to work with Russia and find ways and means to build the future in Europe and with Europeans.”

Echoes of Borrell

Macron’s failure to reply Putin’s numerous provocative statements by stating the agency positions of France and the EU — for instance, that Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea — was harking back to a disastrous go to to Moscow final yr by the EU’s international coverage chief, Josep Borrell, who stood by gamely as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov slammed the EU as an “unreliable partner.”

The effort by the French president to exhibit deep concern for Russia’s wants and pursuits additionally stood in stark distinction to statements by U.S. President Joe Biden, who on Monday met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington. The White House pointedly warned that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany, would by no means be allowed to start out working if Russia assaults Ukraine.

Scholz, in an interview with CNN, didn’t particularly repeat the risk concerning the controversial pipeline, however insisted that Germany and the U.S. would act in lockstep to answer a Russian assault on Ukraine.

“You can understand and you can be absolutely sure that Germany will be together with all its allies, and especially the United States, that we take the same steps. There will be no differences in that situation,” Scholz stated because the interviewer, Jake Tapper, pressed him about why he wouldn’t particularly repeat the risk to kill Nord Stream 2. “What we do today is giving this very strong answer to Russia, saying if you invade the Ukraine, this will have a very high price for you, which will have high impacts on your economy and the chances for your development,” Scholz stated. “And we are ready to take steps that will have costs for ourselves.”

But the place Biden and Scholz appeared intent on reinforcing the West’s exhausting line, Macron spoke in tones of appeasement, repeatedly expressing his issues about Russia’s pursuits and even referencing the “trauma” that Russia had skilled within the 30 years because the fall of the Soviet Union.

Putin, for his half, didn’t appear traumatized. On the opposite, he used a information convention following the assembly to go on the offensive, hammering at his grievances towards NATO and Ukraine time and again.

“I want to underscore once again even though I have already mentioned it — I’d really love if you really hear me and bring this point to your audience, that if Ukraine is in NATO and if they decided to take back Crimea using military means,” he stated, “European countries will automatically be in a military conflict with Russia.”

Putin insisted that neither he nor Macron needed such a improvement, although at no level did he point out any willingness to tug again his troops and weapons from the positions the place Western intelligence analysts say they’ll launch an incursion into Ukraine at any second.

On the opposite, Putin maintained that Kyiv was engaged in an identical buildup. “Ukraine is also amassing troops around the Donbass and they have tried to solve the issue with military means, ” he stated.

Macron famous that lots of Russia’s calls for have been suitable with the objectives of the West.

“Guarantee demands formulated by Russia a long time ago on the limitation of military deployments, transparency of conventional military activities in Europe, transparency on anti-missile defense and the post-INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty] regime of control and limitation for short-range and intermediate-range missiles, are all Russian demands that correspond exactly to the demands made by the European states,” Macron stated. “I have no doubt that we will be able to provide a collective response, all of us Europeans, but also allies and Americans.”

High-risk train

There have been additionally sensible limits to the one-on-one negotiation.

While France might, theoretically, unilaterally grant Putin’s demand for a assure that Ukraine won’t ever be part of NATO — any certainly one of 30 allies might block a brand new member — Macron didn’t provide to take action, no less than not publicly.

Many of Russia’s different calls for — comparable to assurances that troops and missiles is not going to be deployed on Ukrainian territory — are throughout the management of the U.S., or require a collective resolution by all allies, such because the Kremlin’s insistence that NATO withdraw forces from all Eastern European international locations that weren’t members of the alliance previous to 1997.

In the tip, Putin appeared to conclude Macron was unwilling or unable to ship on Russia’s concrete requests, and because of this the Russian chief provided nothing concrete in return.

Toward the tip of the press convention, Macron lastly pushed Putin, a bit, and stated the West wouldn’t cave to strain. After accusing Putin’s Russia of getting “violated” rules comparable to “sovereignty, territorial integrity and human rights,” he made clear that “neither NATO, nor the United States of America will meet all demands made by Russia in a context of very strong military pressure.”

Macron’s go to to Moscow was a high-risk gambit from the beginning. NATO and the U.S. have already replied in writing to Russia’s sweeping calls for for brand new safety ensures, and because the Kremlin continues to be weighing its reply, it was unclear what, if something, Macron might say or provide that may not threat splintering Western unity and muddying the messages from Brussels and Washington concerning the want for Putin to tug again his forces.

And as Macron arrived on the Kremlin, it was shortly clear that he was at an obstacle towards the much more seasoned Russian president.

Seated on the far finish of an unlimited convention desk in one of many Kremlin’s ornate assembly rooms, full with gold-trimmed curtains and an elaborate inlaid picket ground, Macron provided his opening ideas on the tense standoff.

From the opposite aspect of the desk, Macron’s host sat practically motionless, providing his visitor an icy demise stare.

Putin had a black earphone in place to translate Macron’s French, nevertheless it was not completely clear he was listening because the French president declared, “This dialogue is necessary because it is the only one which, in my view, makes it possible to build real security and stability for the European continent.”

It is, after all, removed from the one dialogue at the moment operating for Putin, who makes no secret of his intention to revive the superpower greatness of the Soviet Union. He has one other set of talks ongoing with Biden, a format he clearly believes is the one that may ship “real” choices a method or one other.

As Macron spoke, Putin barely blinked. The Russian chief saved his arms at his aspect or in his lap. At a number of factors, he tapped one foot or the opposite. But principally he simply stared.

Only on the finish, as Macron stated he was “delighted” to have had the assembly and signaled he was wrapping up, did Putin lastly nod and provides a slight twitch on the corners of his mouth — a grimace for a lot of however practically a smile for the Russian chief.

Flattering Macron

Putin used his opening remarks to border the dialog completely on his phrases. Knowing the French president’s craving to be on the middle of the worldwide dialog, Putin flattered Macron repeatedly.

“What I would especially like to emphasize,” Putin stated, “I, of course, understand that we have a common concern about what is happening in the field of security in Europe, and I want to thank you for the fact that France invariably takes the most active part in the development of fundamental decisions in this area.”

In current days, senior Elysée officers have careworn that their boss is the one one with whom Putin can have such “profound” conversations. And that they had emphasised that Putin regards Macron as a helpful interlocutor — a standing the White House, as an illustration, by no means appears too preoccupied about.

After assembly Putin, Macron stated France had introduced “the European voice” to Moscow as a result of it now holds the EU’s rotating Council presidency, and in addition “because it is its vocation.”

Putin returned to the ego-boosting: “It must be said that all these years, as I just said, France has been taking an active part in resolving fundamental issues of European security. Your predecessors did the same.”

But Putin additionally craftily outlined sure occasions to push his agenda. He referred to a “Georgian attack on South Ossetia” and to “the intra-Ukrainian crisis in the southeast of the country” — language Russia makes use of to attempt to deny its function within the battle. Putin additionally careworn the necessity for “ensuring equal security in Europe,” with the plain implication being that the safety state of affairs is at the moment unequal — at Russia’s drawback — and must be rebalanced.

And Macron didn’t contradict Putin when the Russian president denied hyperlinks between his authorities and the mercenary troopers of the Wagner Group, which is currently fueling anti-French sentiment in Mali. “The Russian Federation has nothing to do with military private enterprises operating in Mali,” Putin stated. Macron stated “the answer from the president [was] clear.”

And lastly, earlier than heading behind closed doorways with the French president, Putin appeared to play on the fears of some Western officers who appear involved Macron is freelancing and probably too desperate to grant concessions to the Russian strongman, quite than steadfastly insisting that he withdraw the troops and heavy weaponry now massed on Ukraine’s borders.

“We discussed all these issues over the phone in sufficient detail,” Putin stated. “I know that you have your own thoughts on this matter, and I am very glad to have the opportunity to meet and discuss all this in such a personal format.”

This article has been up to date.