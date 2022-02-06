Putin wishes Erdogan and his wife soonest recovery from Covid

Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished the soonest restoration from the coronavirus an infection to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his spouse, in response to a telegram posted on the Kremlin web site on Sunday, Trend reviews citing TASS.

“Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your wife. I am sure that your vital power and vigor will help you cope with the virus as soon as possible. I sincerely wish you both complete recovery and good health for years to come,” it reads.

Erdogan stated on Saturday he and his spouse had caught the coronavirus an infection. On Sunday, he stated he continues to work remotely as medics stated he has a gentle type of the illness.