Putin won’t attend Gorbachev’s funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov advised reporters on Thursday.

Peskov stated the schedule of the Russian president doesn’t enable him to be current on the farewell ceremony for the final chief of the Soviet Union this Saturday.

Gorbachev is not going to obtain a state funeral, however the ceremony may have “elements” of 1, based on the spokesman.

On Wednesday morning after Gorbachev’s demise, the Kremlin issued a brief assertion expressing its condolences. On Thursday, Putin visited the Moscow hospital the place Gorbachev’s physique is being stored to pay his respects.

The demise of the final president of the USSR on the age of 91 after an extended sickness sparked totally different reactions from EU capitals, laying bare East and West divisions over Gorbachev’s legacy and Europe’s coverage towards Russia. While many within the West reward Gorbachev for enabling a peaceable finish to the Cold War, he’s criticized by Eastern Europeans for attempting to violently suppress anti-Soviet sentiment within the Baltics.

Gorbachev’s relationship with Putin was complex: Gorbachev previously had criticized Putin’s authoritarianism however supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. When it got here to Russia’s war in Ukraine, a day after the invasion started he known as for a “cessation of hostilities” and for peace talks to start, although stopped in need of blaming Russia.