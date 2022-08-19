Putin, Xi will attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are each planning to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November this 12 months, Indonesian President Joko Widodo stated.

In an interview with Bloomberg revealed Friday, the Indonesian president, generally often known as Jokowi, stated: “Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come.”

In line with Indonesia’s custom of nonalignment, Jokowi has sought to take care of a impartial place regardless of Putin’s brutal struggle on Ukraine. Late June, the Indonesian president became the first Asian leader to go to Kyiv and Moscow because the begin of the full-scale invasion.

Xi and Putin’s presence on the November summit is about to carry them along with U.S. President Joe Biden and EU leaders, in what could be their first in-person assembly because the struggle started. In March, Biden said that he thought Russia needs to be faraway from the G20.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can also be anticipated to attend the summit following an invite from Indonesia, setting the stage for a possible assembly with Putin.

The journey could be Xi’s first go to outdoors mainland China in almost three years, other than a short journey to Hong Kong in June, because the coronavirus pandemic started in Wuhan.

While tensions have soared between Beijing and Washington over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, Chinese officers are additionally making preparations for Xi to fulfill face-to-face with Biden in Southeast Asia after the November G20 summit and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, based on the Wall Street Journal.