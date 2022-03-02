Putin’s 18-year-old ‘love child’ brutally trolled

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret daughter’ is dealing with excessive trolling on her social media over Russia’s bloody warfare in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret daughter’ is dealing with excessive trolling on her social media over Russia’s bloody warfare in Ukraine.

Luiza Rozova, 18, a scholar in St Petersburg, is beneath on-line siege with one publish saying, “Are U sitting in the bunker?? Like a rat?”

In distinction, Ksenia Shoigu, 31, monetary whizz-kid and glamorous daughter of Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, has made her account personal.

Luiza is the daughter of cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh, 45, now a part-owner of a serious Russian financial institution.

Svetlana – who owns a £3.1 million ($5.7 million) plush property in Monaco – has not commented on claims that her daughter was fathered by the Kremlin strongman, and nor has Luiza, who’s also referred to as Elizaveta, though she informed Russian GQ that she “probably” seems to be “similar” to a younger Putin.

Putin has not publicly acknowledged her.

Luiza – who has 84,000 subscribers – stopped publicly posting 5 months in the past, triggering the suspicion that Putin had gagged her.

However, her account stays seen.

One publish on the 18-year-old’s Instagram says she is the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath and drug addict”.

Many posts embrace the Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flag and one carried the message, “The Russian nation should rise in opposition to this dictator. You don‘t want to have anything to do with him.”

But commenters also defended her, with one saying, “Don’t choose her … will not be her fault.”

Another wrote, “She cannot do anything for having a crazy father.”

One extra mentioned, “Come on guys, she is just a person. She is not guilty.”

But a commenter referred to as Martina hit again, “Yes, she is guilty of passive complicity. It is the same as most of the Germans in the Nazi period.”

Another penned, “Call him – if he loves you … maybe you can convince him not to kill.”

One posted, “Stop writing she’s an innocent. She is the daughter of that devil! She could at least show that she does not agree with what her father is doing, somehow influence him.

“She stays quiet because she knows if she says one bad word to Daddy, she will be cut off from big money, apartments and expensive things.

“Putin doesn‘t give a s*** for ordinary people, but maybe his daughters still mean something to him.

“Unfortunately, there are important things – and more important things.

“Apparently, purses and villas are more important to her than human life.”

Putin has two daughters by his ex-wife Lyudmila, the previous Kremlin first girl.

Likewise, neither of them – Dr Maria Vorontsova, 36, a geneticist, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, a high-kicking ‘rock’n’roll’ dancer-turned-mathematician, has commented on the warfare.

Reports at this time advised Putin had ordered his household to cover in a luxurious hi-tech bunker in Siberia.

One remark mentioned, “How are you in the bunker?”

A troll suspecting she could also be in her mom’s Mediterranean bolthole mentioned, “While you’re fluffing around in Monaco, people of your generation are dying in Ukraine because of your father.

“Your destiny will be that of Marija Milosevic when your dad gets sent to The Hague.

“SHOW YOUR FACE YOU COWARD!”

She was informed, “Young Russian soldiers are being sent to Ukraine without any knowledge about where they are, who they fight and what they do.

“The Russian economy is collapsing, reaching absolute zero.

“Soon, if not already, you won’t be able to use Netflix, Spotify, social media apps, pay with Google and Apple Pay, all popular brands and boycotting and exiting Russia.”

Luiza was additionally informed, “Many Ukrainians have forgotten about what sleep is, and even more so in bed.

“After all, falling asleep, many of us run the risk of not waking up.

“People spend the night in basements like rats because bombs are falling from the sky and rockets are coming.

“All you need is not to be silent, not to stand aside.

“Tell people the truth about what is happening in Ukraine!

“We want to live in peace and sleep peacefully in our beds, to know that in the morning our relatives and friends will be alive.”

Luiza earlier confirmed her life at cafes, on journeys to Paris and working her personal trend label.

She was additionally seen working as an in-demand DJ.

Ksenia Shoigu, a married mother-of-one, was beforehand open in Instagram however her account is now personal.

She graduated from elite Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) — a coaching floor for diplomats and spies.

She was beforehand adviser to the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank.

In February, she turned the managing accomplice of the Sistema SmartTech funding fund.