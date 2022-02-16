Putin’s enormous table finally explained

They are the images that had the entire world speaking. Now we all know why Putin made Macron sit on the reverse finish of this monumental desk.

Two world leaders assembly face-to-face in one among fashionable diplomacy’s more unusual settings.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin made French President Emmanuel Macron sit on the reverse finish of his monumental desk, we lastly know why.

According to sources who spoke with Reuters, the visiting French chief was punished as a result of he refused a request by Kremlin workers to take a Russian Covid-19 take a look at.

Two sources near Mr Macron stated he had been given a alternative: “either he accepted a PCR test done by the Russian authorities and was allowed to get close to Mr Putin, or he refused and had to abide by more stringent social distancing”.

The sources stated Mr Putin’s entourage made it clear to the visiting chief that “Putin needed to be kept in a strict health bubble”.

“We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The leaders, who spoke for a number of hours, mentioned the deepening Ukraine disaster and the necessity for de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian President stated he was prepared for compromise and would take a look at proposals put ahead by Mr Macron in talks on Monday.

But Mr Putin nonetheless blamed the West for elevating tensions over Ukraine.

The photograph exhibiting the boys on the monumental desk supplied one thing of a distraction from the intense politics at hand.

Mr Putin additionally took some warmth for making a remark translated as, “Whether you like it or not, you’ve got to put up with it, my beauty”, in relation to the Minsk Protocol, which sought to sought to finish struggle within the Donbas area of Ukraine.

Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis wrote on Twitter the feedback had been associated to “disgusting lyrics” a couple of “woman lying in a coffin”.

Mr Macron reportedly didn’t react to the off-colour joke.

The two leaders voiced hope {that a} answer may very well be discovered to the worst disaster between Russia and the West because the finish of the Cold War.

Repeatedly thanking Mr Macron for coming to Moscow, Mr Putin stated at a joint press convention that the French chief had offered a number of concepts value finding out.

“A number of his ideas, proposals … are possible as a basis for further steps,” Mr Putin stated, including: “We will do everything to find compromises that suit everyone.”

He didn’t present any particulars however stated the 2 leaders would communicate by cellphone after Mr Macron meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

Mr Macron stated he made proposals of “concrete security guarantees” and that Mr Putin had “assured me of his readiness to engage”.

The French president stated the proposals embody an enterprise from each side to not take any new navy motion, the launching of a brand new strategic dialogue and efforts to revive the Ukrainian peace course of.

Mr Putin once more denied that Russia was appearing aggressively, regardless of Western fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine after Russia amassed tens of 1000’s of its troops on its borders.

“It is not us who are moving towards NATO’s borders,” he stated, in reference to alliance deployments in jap Europe.

The assembly in Moscow got here at first of every week of intense diplomacy over the Ukraine disaster, with US President Joe Biden additionally internet hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington on Monday.

US officers say Moscow has assembled 110,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and is on observe to amass a big sufficient power — some 150,000 troopers — for a full-scale invasion by mid-February.

Russia insists it has no plans to assault and has as an alternative put ahead its personal calls for for safety ensures.

— with AFP