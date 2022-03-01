Putin’s objection not NATO but ‘a more European Ukraine’ — Barroso

The former president of the European Commission has labelled the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “simply unacceptable”.

José Manuel Barroso advised Euronews that Moscow’s assault on Ukrainian territory was “something we could not imagine”.

“In a civilised world, in the 21st century … this is simply unacceptable, it’s against all principles of international law and even civilised behaviour,” he mentioned.

Barroso has additionally praised the European Union’s response to the invasion and mentioned it was “achievable” that Ukraine may change into an EU member.

Current Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has mentioned that Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in the European Union”.

“I’m very very proud of the position that the European Union has been taking … it shows great levels of convergence and unity,” Barroso mentioned.

“There are already many areas of co-operation between Ukraine and the European Union,” Barroso advised Euronews on Monday.

“I think it would be justified if the EU states and fully supports the aspiration of Ukraine joining when it is ready and when we will be ready.”

Brussels introduced over the weekend that it was sending weapons to Ukraine, banning Russian-backed media within the EU and prohibiting Russian plane from the bloc.

The EU has additionally elevated its checklist of sanctions on Moscow officers.

Barroso served as Commission President from 2004 to 2014, after leaving his place as Portugal’s Prime Minister.

During Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, he held a number of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During one dialogue, Putin reportedly advised Barroso that Russian forces may seize Kyiv in simply “two weeks”.

Barroso advised Euronews that the Russian President had mentioned this whereas downplaying reviews of direct Russian navy involvement in Crimea and japanese Ukraine in 2014.

“Putin does not want a Ukraine that is more European, a Ukraine that wants the European way of life and be closer to open societies and economies,” he mentioned.

“It’s, first of all, a tragedy in Ukraine, but I always saw Russia as part of European civilisation,” Barroso added.

“Of course, we have differences with Russia — and very serious ones — but that was not a reason to transform Russia into an enemy.”

“Now, it is a very dark moment for the whole of Europe, including Russia.”

