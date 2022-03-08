Putin’s press secretary and Russian TV hosts sanctioned in Australia

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary and pro-Kremlin journalists have been slapped with journey bans and monetary sanctions by the Australian authorities, as western nations crackdown on the firehose of disinformation surrounding Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine.

The data conflict has been a key entrance in Putin’s bid to justify his tried take over of Ukraine, with Moscow’s propagandists pushing the false narrative that Russia is searching for to “de-Nazify” the nation.

A screenshot of Russian information company News Front’s web site. The founder and financier of the positioning have been hit by monetary and journey sanctions by the Australian authorities for his or her position in disseminating pro-Kremlin propaganda.

In whole, Australia has sanctioned 10 people regarded by the federal authorities as promoters of pro-Kremlin propaganda. This listing consists of Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Sergeyvich Pesko, and the Kremlin’s director of knowledge and press Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who signed sanctions laws naming the people and their position in Russia’s propaganda machine on Monday, mentioned that they had been focused for making an attempt to legitimise the “unprovoked, unjustified invasion” of Ukraine.