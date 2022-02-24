Putin’s ‘secret army’ caught on film

Video footage has revealed a sneaky tactic utilized by Russia’s “invasion” forces in a bid to keep away from detection as troops flock to the border.

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency over the unfolding disaster with Russia, which world leaders together with Joe Biden and Scott Morrison have described as an “invasion”.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a chilling video handle after ordering Russian forces into the breakaway territories of Luhansk and Donetsk in jap Ukraine – recognized collectively because the Donbas area.

Thousands of troops and autos have already crossed the border, with a string of Western nations, together with Australia, imposing harsh sanctions in response.

Ukraine has additionally ordered an estimated three million residents at the moment dwelling in Russia to return house “immediately” over fears of looming violence.

Putin’s ‘secret invasion’ military caught on video

A German information outlet has captured “Putin’s secret invasion army” making its manner by means of southern Russia alongside the border with Ukraine.

The footage, initially taken by Bild and now circulating on social media after being shared with Russian protection coverage scholar PhD Rob Lee, “likely shows an entire GRU Spetsnaz Brigade with 220 fully-loaded vehicles in Rostov 25km from the border of the Donbas, including 26 Rys, 14 Tigr-M SpN, 15 K-63968 Typhoon-K MRAPs, a Linza MRAP ambulance, and trucks”.

According to Mr Lee, “many of the vehicles had foliage attached as camouflage, including on the roofs presumably to make it more difficult for satellites to ID them”.

Rebel chief’s wild demand

The chief of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic – one among two Ukrainian breakaway areas on the core of the escalating pressure between Russia and Ukraine – has issued an outrageous deman to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian-backed separitist chief, Denis Pushilin, urged Ukrainian forces to easily depart the world and withdraw weapons.

“We will win…With such a country, with big Russia, which we respect and value,” he stated. “We have no right to lose, or even to doubt in our victory.

“The best option for them to leave the territory voluntarily and take their weapons with them.”

‘Will be suffering’: US professional’s grim warning

A US official has warned {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine “won’t be bloodless”, and that there “will be suffering”.

The alarming feedback have been made by Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday US time, declaring that the sheer variety of forces now positioned on Ukraine’s doorstep meant Russia was “at a state of readiness where they could attack at any time”.

“There will be suffering,” Mr Kirby stated.

“There will be sacrifice. And all of that must and should be laid at [Putin’s] feet. Because he’s doing this by choice.

“We’ve seen sadly and unfortunately no indication that he’s willing to de-escalate, move those troops back home, and actually get to some sort of serious diplomatic solution, every indication rather that we see is quite the opposite.

PM to speak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a press conference – presumably on the Ukraine crisis – at 9.15am this morning.

Request to ‘beat back Ukraine aggression’

Sputnik is reporting that the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) – the two pro-Russian, breakaway Ukrainian territories at the centre of the current crisis – have appealed to President Putin for help against Ukraine.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency, the DPR and LPR have requested assistance to “repel aggression from Kyiv forces”.

Invasion anticipated ‘at any hour now’

A US official has revealed that insiders have been bracing for Russia to ramp up a wider invasion of Ukraine at any second.

Speaking to reporters on the Pentagon, the unnamed senior defence official stated there have been regarding clues Moscow was making ready to strike.

“It is our assessment that [Russian leader Vladimir Putin] is fully prepared to conduct a large-scale invasion and that that is a likely option,” the official stated, in accordance with Defense One.

So far, Mr Putin has positioned greater than 150,000 troops alongside the border, and has despatched greater than two dozen warships to the Black Sea.

“ … those ships exist for one reason, and that’s to put boots on the ground,” the official continued.

“They have uncoiled, they’re ready to go. They could go at any hour now.”

‘Worrying’ signal behind disturbing evacuation

Ukrainian overseas minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed {that a} chemical plant in Crimea has been evacuated, indicating Russia could be planning to strike.

Most Russia watchers agree the “invasion” of Ukraine truly started again in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.

Now, Mr Kuleba believes the newest transfer is an indication Putin was making ready to launch “another staged provocation”.

The potential assault could be a so-called “false flag operation” – an act dedicated (on this case, by Russia) with the intention of pinning the blame on one other get together – Ukraine.

According to BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller, who just lately frolicked in Ukraine, Armyansk, the place the plant is situated, is strategically essential as it’s “the entry point to Crimea, the city on the northernmost edge of the Russian-occupied peninsula”.

“Evacuating the plant could be to lay the groundwork for a provocation. Or a move to clear people from the area because it sits smack on the entry to mainland Ukraine,” he stated in a tweet.

‘Final ambition’: Expert reveals Putin’s sick plan

An professional has given a chilling prediction of Vladimir Putin’s final objective and motives as insiders brace for bloodshed in Europe.

Speaking to Reuters, Austria’s Innsbruck University professor Gerhard Mangott, who can be a part of a bunch of Russia consultants which convene yearly with Mr Putin, stated the President’s current speech gave the impression to be a manner of justifying better aggression towards Ukraine.

“He has questioned the right to sovereignty of Ukraine and he’s declared that this was a historic mistake, a historic accident that Ukraine is existing,” Prof Mangott stated.

“So it’s most likely that his final ambition is to destroy this Ukrainian state, or at least make Ukraine divide into two separate halves.”

Biden reveals Nord Stream 2 pipeline sanctions

US President Joe Biden has introduced recent sanctions towards Russia, this time concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The pipeline’s mum or dad firm is Russian juggernaut Gazprom, and the transfer it anticipated to hit Russia the place it hurts.

“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” Mr Biden stated in a press release.

“As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate.

Ukraine hit by ‘massive’ cyber attack

A huge cyber attack has been launched against Ukraine, with major government websites inaccessible.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykailo Fyodorov confirmed the attack had impacted several banks and official websites.

While he did not confirm who was behind the attack, it is widely believed to have been orchestrated by Russia.

Russia will launch full invasion in 48 hours

US intelligence has revealed Russia will likely launch a full invasion of Ukraine within the next two days.

The claim was made by President Joe Biden himself, with the leader telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian warplanes had already started carrying out short reconnaissance missions over Ukraine’s airspace.

“Reporting from aircraft observers indicates Russia violated Ukrainian airspace earlier today, flying possible reconnaissance aircraft for a short period over Ukraine,” a US supply additionally advised Newsweek.

‘Non-negotiable’: Putin’s vow

Vladimir Putin addressed his nation in a video on Wednesday, vowing Moscow would proceed “strengthening and developing our army”.

“The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us,” he stated within the clip.

“Our country stays open for direct and honest dialogue for the search of diplomatic solutions for the most complex issues.

“But I will repeat: Russia’s interests, our citizens’ safety, are absolute. So we will continue strengthening and developing our army and navy, increasing their efficiency and providing them with the most advanced equipment.”