Putin’s speech was shocking to many, but not to people in Kyiv

“It’s been like this for 15 years. He has always been lying. This is not diplomacy, it’s just idiocy,” Kyiv resident Nina Vasylenko informed CNN.

“The Russian army was there a long time ago,” she stated.

“But I think that most European countries and the US already knew what was going on,” she added. “They didn’t want to get into a conflict with Russia, they just wanted to get the oil and gas. The slogans about justice, they are just slogans.”

While Ukraine’s political leaders responded with sturdy phrases to the occasions of Monday evening, the response on the streets of Kyiv was extra muted.

A crowd of protesters gathered in entrance of the Russian embassy on Tuesday afternoon, waving Ukrainian flags and posters with anti-Russian messages.

In a park subsequent to European Square in Kyiv, an impromptu efficiency by fashionable Ukrainian rock band Okean Elzy attracted a small crowd of individuals. Many joined in and sang alongside the refrain of considered one of their greatest hits: “Everything will be good.”

Kateryna Cherepanova, a 38-year-old from the Khmelnytskyi area of western Ukraine, stated the speech Putin delivered on Monday was “disgusting.”

“It was crazy, but we were not shocked, he repeated what he wrote before, his imaginary history. I just hope that Russian people were shocked if they were listening to him, because it was so crazy, so surreal,” she stated.

Cherepanova stated Putin’s handle, as “creepy” because it was, made little distinction to her each day life.

“We’ve had the war for eight years, now it’s official,” she added. One factor she is considering although is switching from talking Russian to Ukrainian. Cherepanova grew up talking Russian — as many Ukrainians do. “It’s a symbolic thing,” she stated.

Cherepanova stated she hoped that listening to Putin’s grievance-packed speech would encourage Western nations to ship assist to Ukraine.

“I think now is a good moment for [the West] to help us. Not by words, but by actions. But I don’t think that it will be something more meaningful than just ‘deep concerns’ and all that stuff,” she stated.

Asked what she’d just like the West to do, she replied: “They can invite Ukraine into NATO. Or [the] European Union. Or put really strict sanctions [on Russia] and stop trading with Russia and block the new gas pipeline ,” she added.

In a restaurant close to Kyiv’s Saint Sophia Cathedral, Ivan Dymchuk was having fun with a break within the noon solar. He stated Putin’s speech had made him a bit extra anxious.

“Based on his reaction to Ukraine acting as a sovereign country, we can expect anything from him,” he stated. Dymchuk, 33, has buddies within the Vinnytsia area to the west of Kyiv and plans to ship his household there if the capital turns into harmful.

Dymchuk added that he would keep in Kyiv, doing what he stated was his obligation as a member of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, the reserve forces of Ukraine’s navy. His unit, like many throughout the nation, has ramped up its coaching in latest weeks.

“If anything happens, I will stay here and defend,” he added.

Olga Shevel got here to Kyiv early on Tuesday morning from Fastiv, a city 50 miles southwest of the capital.

“We saw a lot of tanks moving, one after another, the whole column of military machinery moving towards Kyiv on the Zhytomyr highway. So that made me feel quite anxious,” she stated.

“I have two sons and grandchildren, I don’t want them to go to war,” she stated. Shevel stated her mom is initially from Russia and so she has family members within the Altai area, close to Russia’s borders with Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

“And then the young boys are being conscripted and they don’t even know where they are going,” she added. “I’ve seen a picture of the Russian soldiers, very young boys … somewhere in Rostov region in some kind of a hut or a tent lying on the floor, just on the tiles, sleeping. As a mother I felt sorry for them,” she stated.