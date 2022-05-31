Putin’s troops, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city

Ukraine has began receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated on Saturday. The Russian army’s deal with Sievierodonetsk has already left town “completely ruined,” Mayor Oleksandr Striuk stated. Artillery barrages have destroyed vital infrastructure and broken 90 per cent of the buildings, and energy and communications have been largely minimize to a metropolis that was as soon as residence to 100,000 individuals. Loading “The number of victims is rising every hour, but we are unable to count the dead and the wounded amid the street fighting,” Striuk stated, including that Moscow’s troops superior a number of extra blocks towards town centre. He stated that solely about 12,000 to 13,000 residents stay, sheltering in basements and bunkers to flee the Russian bombardment — a state of affairs that recollects the siege of Mariupol that led to a number of the worst struggling of the conflict.

Striuk estimated that 1500 civilians have died in his metropolis because the conflict started, from Russian assaults in addition to from the dire situations, together with an absence of drugs or medical remedy. More than 20,000 are feared useless in Mariupol. European Union leaders agreed on Monday to ban most imports of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc. In the bloc's hardest sanction on Moscow because the invasion of Ukraine three months in the past, European Council President Charles Michel stated the ban agreed at an EU summit in Brussels would instantly cowl greater than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia and minimize a "huge source of financing for its war machine".

The leaders stated they'd agreed to chop 90 per cent of oil imports from Russia by the tip of this yr, with exemptions for Hungary – a landlocked nation that depends closely on crude piped from Russia – and others involved in regards to the ban's financial affect. Earlier, in a video handle Monday to European Union leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports is stopping Kyiv from exporting 22 million tonnes of grain. Neighbours collect round a home on fireplace that was hit throughout a Russian assault with a cluster-type munition in Kharkiv, japanese Ukraine. The result's the specter of famine in nations depending on the grain and will create a brand new migration disaster, Zelensky stated. He costs that "this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks". Zelensky accuses Moscow of "deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn't earn billions of dollars from its exports."

He calls Russia’s claims that sanctions don’t permit it to export extra of its meals “cynical” and a lie. Ukrainian forces launched a counter-offensive Russian occupiers in Kherson, in a bid to sever Moscow’s provide into the southern port metropolis, the Telegraph of London has reported. Announcing the mission, Ukraine’s army stated on Twitter: “Hold on Kherson, we’re coming.” Kherson fell to Russian forces as pushed north out of Crimea originally of the invasion.

A 32-year-old French journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, died on Monday close to Sievierodonetsk when he was hit by shrapnel whereas overlaying Ukrainians evacuating the realm, based on his employer, French broadcaster BFM TV. Russia's troops have additionally been accused of finishing up focused killings and different atrocities in areas they briefly held round Kyiv early within the conflict. On Monday, prosecutors submitted the primary rape case of the conflict to a courtroom — the final step earlier than a trial begins. The 31-year-old Russian soldier, who's accused of killing a person and raping his spouse in Bohdanivka, a village northeast of Kyiv, shall be tried in absentia, officers stated. Russian stress additionally continued within the south on Monday. Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov stated an artillery strike on a shipyard within the southern port of Mykolaiv destroyed Ukrainian armoured autos parked there. In the Kherson area, the Russia-installed deputy head of the regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, informed Russia's Tass state information company that grain from final yr's harvest is being delivered to Russian consumers, including that "obviously there is a lot of grain here."