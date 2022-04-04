Putin’s Western accusers should examine own consciences: Lavrov

Western leaders ought to study their very own consciences earlier than accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of battle crimes, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Monday.

He stated Moscow would maintain a information convention later within the day to show that Western accusations that its troopers killed civilians in Northern Ukraine had been false.

US President Joe Biden on Monday accused Putin of battle crimes and known as for a trial, including to the worldwide outcry over civilian killings within the Ukrainian city of Bucha as extra graphic pictures of their deaths emerged.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations associated to the homicide of civilians, together with in Bucha, the place it stated the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

Asked at a information convention about Biden’s feedback, Lavrov stated the West ought to first contemplate its personal actions in Iraq and Libya.

“Not all is well with the conscience… of American politicians,” he stated.

Lavrov stated Russia’s mission to the United Nations would afterward Monday maintain a press convention in New York with “the most detailed material to show the true nature of incidents in Bucha.”

Read extra:

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

US pushes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy visits Bucha where dozens of corpses were found