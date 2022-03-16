‘Puttu breaks relationship’: Kid’s rant on mom making the dish for breakfast everyday goes viral

Pretty a lot each child ever has that one most-hated meals merchandise that they merely can not stand. And sadly their dad and mom typically find yourself making that merchandise far more instances than the youngsters would really like it on the desk. For these of you who is perhaps considering of such meals gadgets already, this child’s rant could be additional relatable. This tweet has gone viral ever because it has been shared and for good cause.

A Twitter consumer has taken to the platform with the intention to share their dislike for puttu. They have handwritten, as a solution to a query that requested them to write down a paragraph on a meals they do not like, “The food I don’t like is puttu. It is a Kerala food and is made of rice. It is very easy so my mother makes that every morning. The problem is that when they serve puttu after five minutes the puttu will turn into a rock and I will not eat it. Puttu breaks relationship.”

For these of you who do not know what puttu is, Hebbar’s Kitchen comes to assist. It says “It is typically served for morning breakfast and is generally served with kadala curry or choice of coconut chutney. The recipe is simple and is mainly prepared with puttu flour or rice flour and grated coconut.”

Take a have a look at the viral tweet proper right here:

This tweet was posted on March 12 and it has up to now garnered greater than 7,000 likes. It has additionally gathered many feedback from individuals who couldn’t cease laughing at this child’s writeup.

A Twitter consumer took to the feedback part with the intention to write, “Can share a puttu recipe that would keep puttu soft and yummy for hours..and give suggestions on the accompaniments that would make puttu irresistible…please feel free to DM mom.”

Another posted a video and urged puttu ice-cream as a substitute:

What are your ideas on this hilarious rant that’s viral on Twitter?