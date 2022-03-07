PV Sindhu hops on Kacha Badam trend. Watch ace badminton star’s cute dance video

If you’re a frequent customer of social media and particularly of Instagram, then you should have a good concept in regards to the sort of storm that the Kacha Badam pattern had created on the platform. Many individuals have hopped on to this dance pattern and made it as viral as it’s immediately. This time, ace badminton star PV Sindhu has additionally determined to offer a shot at this pattern and the way. There is an opportunity that, identical to different netizens, additionally, you will discover this dance video fairly spectacular.

In the viral dance video, PV Sindhu may be seen acing the hook steps to this viral dance pattern in her signature breezy and stylish type. She may be seen carrying a good looking, yellow salwar go well with which is a part of a coordinated set. The badminton star may be seen in an outside setting on a patch of inexperienced and amidst some bushes. She begins off the Kacha Badam dance with the signature steps that lots of people have been seen doing in different movies on this pattern.

Though she begins the video off with the hook steps to Bhuban Badyakar’s Kacha Badam, she may be seen placing her personal spin to it by the tip of the video. PV Sindhu uploaded this Instagram Reels video with the caption that has two yellow coronary heart emojis. The caption was full with the hashtags #kachabadam #reels #reelitfeelit #gotthemoves.

Watch it right here:

This dance video was posted on Instagram by PV Sindhu slightly greater than 16 hours in the past. So far the video has garnered greater than 1.6 million views. It has gone fairly viral amongst netizens and has obtained numerous feedback as nicely.

An Instagram person complimented, “Best video on this song.” “Not only a great player but also a cute dancer,” posted one other particular person, adopted by two coronary heart emojis. “Good one, Sindhu ji,” wrote a 3rd. “Too good ma’am,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this dance video shared on Instagram by PV Sindhu?