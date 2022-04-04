PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen To Lead Indian Challenge In Korea Open | Badminton News

India’s newest badminton sensation Lakshya Sen and double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will lead the Indian marketing campaign on the Korea Open Super 500 match beginning on Tuesday. With back-to-back finals at German Open and All England Championships, Sen is is within the type of his life and can look to be third time fortunate as he opens his marketing campaign towards world quantity 25 Lu Guang Zu of China. It won’t, nonetheless, be a straightforward outing for Sen as the boys’s singles draw boasts of some powerful rivals such because the Indonesian duo of Anthony Ginting (prime seed) and Jonatan Christie (third seed), world champion and fourth seed Loh Kean Yew, second seeded Malaysian Lee Zii Jia and the formidable Thai Kunlavut Vitidsarn, seeded eighth.

Sen, the world championships bronze medallist, had scooped his maiden Super 500 crown on the India Open in January earlier than making two last appearances and he can be eager to carry the second title of the season.

Sindhu, however, claimed two Super 300 titles this season at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open and the third seeded Indian will look to proceed her high quality run when she begins towards USA’s Lauren Lam.

Aya Ohori is more likely to be her subsequent opponent, whereas two wins will put her face-to- face with both left-handed Supanida Katethong or Busanan Ongbamrungphan — each from Thailand.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal has regarded a pale shadow of her regular self up to now one yr and a half and the Indian can be hoping to place up a greater present when she begins towards Japan’s Asuka Takahashi.

Among all of the Indian shuttlers, if there’s one who has proven super grit within the face of adversity is H S Prannoy, who battled towards a number of well being points to make his first last in three years at Swiss Open.

Though it ended with a slender defeat, Prannoy, a former prime 10 participant, can be eager to unleash his ‘beast’ mode on the court docket as soon as once more when he opens towards Cheam June Wei of Malaysia.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, seeded fifth, additionally has been enjoying properly however he has struggled to complete shut matches and that side can be excessive on his thoughts when he begins his marketing campaign, towards Malaysia’s Liew Daren.

Kiran George too has been making small strides and the Odisha Open Super 100 trophy stays his finest efficiency and he would look to go deep within the draw when he opens towards Korea’s Lee Dong Keun.

In girls’s singles, Syed Modi finalist Malvika Bansod will face Han Yue, whereas Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli could have an uphill activity towards second seed Korean An Seyoung within the first spherical.

Promoted

In doubles, the boys’s pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded third, would be the prime Indians to look out for because the duo claimed the India Open in January.

Fast rising MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, blended pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, and N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini too can be within the fray.